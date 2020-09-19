BLUE EARTH — Two people are charged after a fight over frozen pizza in a Blue Earth residence that left a man with broken bones.

An argument over how to cook frozen pizza prompted a fight involving three men who had been drinking the early morning of Aug. 22.

Jesse Ray Frey, 35, of Blue Earth, first threw a bottle at a man, tried to spit on him then choked him, a court complaint alleges. Holden Kelly Tesch, 26, of Elmore, then allegedly punched Frey in the head and face multiple times.

Frey had serious injuries, including a broken nose and broken eye socket.

Tesch was charged with felony assault Wednesday in Faribault County District Court. Frey was charged with misdemeanor assault.

