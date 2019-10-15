The Free Press
MANKATO — A deputy did not buy a man’s story that he drove drunk again in Mankato because he was stung by a bee.
Robert James Schroeder, 53, of Eagle Lake, was charged Monday in connection with the Aug. 12 incident. He was charged in Blue Earth County District Court with felony DWI and gross misdemeanor driving after license cancellation. He was booked into the county jail Monday evening.
A witness reported a man got into a pickup with an open beer in his hand and left a Mankato residence. A Blue Earth County Sheriff deputy observed Schroeder speeding and make an improper turn before pulling up to another residence.
Schroeder smelled of alcohol and admitted he had been drinking, according to a court complaint.
Schroeder said he had been stung by a bee and first claimed he drove to the second residence to get his EpiPen. He later said he was going to the residence to find someone to drive him to the hospital because he did not have a license.
Schroeder’s license is revoked because he has six prior DWI convictions; the most recent was in 2011 for which he is on probation, according to court records.
The deputy summoned an ambulance as Schroeder claimed to be having an allergic reaction. He was dry heaving and said he was having difficulty breathing.
The deputy observed no signs that Schroeder was truly having an allergic reaction, the court complaint states.
Schroeder was slurring but otherwise able to talk normally and had no swelling in his throat or where he reportedly was stung on his stomach, the deputy reported.
A blood draw taken over an hour later allegedly showed Schroeder had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.