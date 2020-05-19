MANKATO — A woman with two prior DWI convictions allegedly drove through a cornfield in attempt to avoid a third arrest.
Nyaroam Albino Khon, 23, of Mankato, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony fleeing police, gross misdemeanor counts of DWI and giving a false name to police and misdemeanor leaving the scene of a crash.
According to the court complaint:
A witness reported a car crashed into a light pole at Victory Drive and Adams Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The car's front bumper fell off but the driver did not stop.
A Mankato police officer located the car and it drove into a cornfield. After a brief pursuit through the field, Khon stopped in a parking lot. She then tried to run but was caught.
Khon, who has a lengthy criminal history, initially gave her sister's name and birth date. She later admitted she gave the false information in hope she wouldn't be arrested.
After failing the first field sobriety test, Khon refused to take any others and told the officer “I'm drunk.”
Results of an alcohol content blood test are pending.
