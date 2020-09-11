MANKATO — A Mankato man with four DWI convictions is accused of hitting a car and leaving the scene while driving drunk again.
Asad Ahmed Farah, 35, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony DWI, gross misdemeanor driving after license cancellation and misdemeanor leaving the scene of a crash.
A woman reported her car was struck by another vehicle outside Happy Dan's Convenience Store Tuesday night. Farah was located and arrested nearby. A breathalyzer showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.22, according to a court complaint.
Farah has four DWI convictions since 2017 and is on probation and does not have a driver's license.
