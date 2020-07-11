MANKATO — A registered sex offender allegedly was caught with child pornography.
Investigators searched the Mankato residence of Thomas Jay Will II, 34, last week. Will had pawned a laptop computer and investigators were looking for a hard drive that had been removed and a flash drive they suspected contained pornography, according to a court complaint. They allegedly found dozens of images of child pornography on the flash drive.
Will was charged Friday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony counts of possessing and disseminating child pornography.
Will is on probation for a 2011 criminal sexual conduct charge and is registered as a predatory officer, according to court documents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.