A St. Peter man allegedly was caught with 16 pounds of marijuana in his car and residence.
Franciso Farias-Maldonado, 22, was charged with felony drug crimes Thursday in Le Sueur County District Court.
Sources told the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force that Farias-Maldonado was trafficking large amounts of marijuana between Chicago and southern Minnesota.
Agents stopped Farias-Maldonado, who also uses the name Juan Jose Chaves, in his car Tuesday on Highway 22 in Le Sueur County.
Agents allegedly found three bags containing 1 pound of marijuana each and a notebook with the Virgin Mary on the cover that appeared to be a drug ledger.
Agents then searched Farias-Maldonado's residence on Summit Park and found 13 more bags containing 1 pound of marijuana, a court complaint says.
Farias-Maldonado allegedly admitted he purchases 55 pounds of marijuana from a source in Illinois, sells pounds for $1,800 to $2,500 and uses several bank accounts to pay off his supplier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.