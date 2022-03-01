MANKATO — A Mankato woman faces felony charges after a sheriff’s deputy allegedly found stolen checks in her purse and oxycodone in her car.
Corinna Faye Nielsen, 39, was charged with a felony for receiving stolen property and a felony for drug possession Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A criminal complaint states the deputy stopped Nielsen’s car Sunday for having suspended registration status. Nielsen reportedly had an active felony theft warrant in Waseca County.
After taking Nielsen into custody, the deputy reportedly found four checks from three people made out to businesses. The checks added up to about $742 in total, according to the complaint, and all three people told the deputy that Nielsen didn’t have permission to possess the checks.
A jar containing 15.5 grams of marijuana was also reportedly found in her purse, along with one oxycodone pill on her driver’s seat.
