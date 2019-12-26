MANKATO — Three women allegedly ran out of Best Buy with nine stolen PlayStation 4 game consoles Saturday.
Lerita S. Rayford, 25, of Bloomington; Keimani U. Love, 24, of Minneapolis; and Bernail S. Buckner, 20, of Minneapolis, were charged with felony theft this week in Blue Earth County District Court.
A store employee told police the women approached a game console display Saturday before running out with numerous PlayStation 4s and fleeing in a black Buick Enclave with no license plates, according to a criminal complaint. The merchandise was valued at nearly $2,700.
Nicollet County sheriff’s deputies pulled the women over after being notified they were seen traveling north on Highway 22.
