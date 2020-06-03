LAKE CRYSTAL — Three young people allegedly were caught trafficking marijuana and THC concentrate from Colorado.
Kobe Alle Ratsovongsy-Sivixay, 22, of Minneapolis; Jacob Matthew Vargas, 21, of Plymouth, and Kalina Thoumala Phimpharath, 19, of Plymouth, each were charged with felony counts of drug sales and possession on Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
The trio was stopped for speeding on Highway 60 in the Lake Crystal area on Saturday. The vehicle smelled of marijuana and Vargas admitted they had some THC vaping oil, according to the criminal complaint.
A search of the vehicle allegedly found several cartridges of THC as well as several bags of marijuana. Three of the bags containing 1 pound each of marijuana. Phimpharath had nearly $2,000 cash and Ratsovongsy-Sivixay had over $1,000.
Officers also found receipts from a marijuana store in Colorado. The complaint alleges the trio were bringing the drug from Colorado, where it is legal, to resell illegally in Minnesota.
