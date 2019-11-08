MANKATO — A man is facing felony drug charges after he allegedly walked into the Mankato police station with cocaine in his pocket.

Geramy Durell Hopson, 33, who doesn't have a permanent address, went to the Mankato Public Safety Center Thursday to report fraudulent withdrawals from his bank account.

The officer who took the report discovered that Hopson had a warrant for a driving without a license charge.

When Hopson was arrested on the warrant, seven baggies of cocaine were found in his pocket, a court complaint said. The bags collectively weighed nearly 20 grams.

Hopson also reportedly had nearly $8,000 in cash.

Hopson was charged Friday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony counts of drug sales and drug possession.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
4
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you