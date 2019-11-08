MANKATO — A man is facing felony drug charges after he allegedly walked into the Mankato police station with cocaine in his pocket.
Geramy Durell Hopson, 33, who doesn't have a permanent address, went to the Mankato Public Safety Center Thursday to report fraudulent withdrawals from his bank account.
The officer who took the report discovered that Hopson had a warrant for a driving without a license charge.
When Hopson was arrested on the warrant, seven baggies of cocaine were found in his pocket, a court complaint said. The bags collectively weighed nearly 20 grams.
Hopson also reportedly had nearly $8,000 in cash.
Hopson was charged Friday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony counts of drug sales and drug possession.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.