MANKATO — A passenger being searched for drugs during a traffic stop allegedly ran away from a state trooper, doubled back and sped away in the car.
Paul Peter Jal, 20, of Lake Crystal, was charged with felony fleeing police in a vehicle, gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process, and misdemeanors for reckless driving and running a red light Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
According to the court complaint:
A State Patrol trooper stopped a car for having a headlight out just after midnight Saturday on North Second Street. The trooper smelled marijuana and began to search Jal but he ran away.
Jal ran around a house and back to the car and got into the driver’s seat. The trooper tried to pull Jal out of the car but he resisted. Fearing being dragged, the trooper stepped back and fired his stun gun. One of the stun gun prongs embedded in Jal’s back but he sped away, taking the prongs with him. He ran a red light at Madison Avenue as he fled.
The car was located an hour later outside a residence. The woman who lives there arrived around the same time, said she knows Jal and asked officers to search her residence. The stun gun probes were found in a hallway and Jal was found in a bathtub.
Jal had four outstanding warrants for his arrest — for domestic assault, drug possession and two thefts.
