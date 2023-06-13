WASECA — A Waseca motorist is accused of crashing into another motorist on Highway 13 while under the influence of methamphetamine.
Sebastian Robert Schumacher, 28, faces felony criminal vehicular operation while driving under the influence, gross misdemeanor DWI and misdemeanor driving after revocation in Waseca County District Court.
A criminal complaint states the Jan. 23 crash resulted in the other motorist breaking a sternum, collarbone, femur, hip and nine ribs. The man reportedly was on bed rest for nine weeks and out of work for months.
The man told police he was driving south when a vehicle driving north crossed the center line and hit him.
An airlift took Schumacher to North Memorial Hospital for treatment. A trooper obtained a blood sample with results finding amphetamine and meth in Schumacher's system, the complaint states.
