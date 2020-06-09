MANKATO — A woman is facing assault and other charges after she allegedly intentionally ran her car into two Mankato police squad cars.
Ashton Elizabeth McCabe, 19, of St. Peter, was reported missing from a crisis center and was located in a Mankato business parking lot Friday morning. McCabe swore at a police sergeant and shaped her hand like a gun and motioned as if she was shooting, according to a court complaint.
McCabe then allegedly backed into the sergeant's squad, sped away and intentionally struck the squad of another arriving officer.
McCabe reportedly was resistant as she was taken into custody.
McCabe was charged with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of assault, felony fleeing police and felony property damage Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
