NEW ULM — A former New Ulm school employee is accused of stealing students' prescription medications.
Megan Nicole Gonzales, 30, of New Ulm, was charged with felony theft on Monday in Brown County District Court.
An investigation at a New Ulm school in December determined seven students were missing a collective 30 prescription pills, according to a court complaint. The missing medications were of different varieties but all are used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Gonzales worked at the school administering medications to students. Gonzales allegedly admitted to taking approximately 25 pills during the less than three months she had held the job.
The school is not identified in the court complaint, but Gonzales' Facebook profile says she worked at New Ulm High School. She no longer works for the district, the district's superintendent said.
