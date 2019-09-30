NORTH MANKATO — A woman has been charged in connection with a drug overdose this spring in North Mankato. The suspect also overdosed and is one of the two people revived with naloxone.
Lisa Lynn Robel, 52, of Mankato, was charged with felony counts of drug sales and felony drug distribution causing great bodily harm Friday in Nicollet County District Court.
A warrant has been issued for Robel's arrest, but her whereabouts were unknown as of Monday.
First-responders were called to an apartment in the 1600 block of Roe Crest Drive April 4. Robel was found unconscious on the floor and another apartment occupant said she had used heroin.
Robel was given naloxone (an opioid antidote often known by the brand name Narcan) and was taken to the hospital. Suspected drugs and paraphernalia were found in her purse.
An hour later, a 24-year-old man lost consciousness in the Kwik Trip on Commerce Drive. He was revived with naloxone.
The man later told investigators Robel gave him what he thought was heroin in exchange for letting Robel and Amanda Josephine Landgren, 29, of Minneapolis, stay at his apartment, where Robel had been found unconscious.
The man said he snorted the heroin while Robel injected some intravenously. The man said he suspected he overdosed because the heroin was laced with fentanyl, which is a powerful synthetic opioid.
Fentanyl and other drugs were found in Landgren's possession. She pleaded guilty to drug possession in June and was sentenced to 60 days in jail and probation.
Investigators initially suspected a heroin overdose that occurred at Bluff Park in North Mankato on April 2 was related. Investigators did not find a link between Robel and that overdose, Police Chief Ross Gullickson said Monday.
