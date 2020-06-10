WINTHROP — A Winthrop woman is accused of using a plastic bag to injure a 3-year-old.

Justine Emily Pelkey, 26, was charged with felony assault, gross misdemeanor child endangerment and misdemeanor domestic assault Wednesday in Sibley County District Court.

A man said he witnessed Pelkey wrap a grocery bag around a child's neck and use it to pick the child up off her feet Tuesday. The girl had a red mark around her neck, according to a court complaint.

Pelkey allegedly admitted she was stressed and used a bag to pull the child.

