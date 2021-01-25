MANKATO — The owner and an employee of Charley’s Restaurant and Lounge have been charged in an alleged underage drinking party while bars and restaurants were supposed to be closed to indoor customers last month.
Owner Pierre Habeeb Sadaka, 41, of Madison Lake, was charged with gross misdemeanor of furnishing liquor to underage buyers and misdemeanors for social host violation and violating an emergency powers order.
Mario Alexander Barrios, 27, of Mankato, was charged with gross misdemeanor furnishing liquor to underage buyers.
According to the court complaints:
A Mankato police officer investigated a report that Charley’s was operating Dec. 4 in violation of Gov. Tim Walz’s order limiting restaurants and bars to takeout.
The officer observed 20 to 30 unmasked people seated around the bar, along with two beer pong tables and other “evidence of a large social gathering.”
Sadaka initially said it was a gathering of employees, but he later admitted most of the guests were not employees.
He said his business would not survive the shutdown and he was “trying to make it through this tough period.”
Eight people were cited for underage consumption. Sadaka told an investigator he and Barrios served the drinks and the underage people must have provided fake ID cards.
Two of the people who were cited told another officer no one had asked to see their IDs.
The Free Press sent an invitation to comment on the charges to the Charley’s Facebook page but the invitation was declined.
Sadaka is on probation for a December drug conviction in Blue Earth County. Methamphetamine and marijuana were found in his vehicle, court documents say.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.