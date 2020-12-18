MANKATO — Charley’s Restaurant and Lounge, which signed a pledge with a statewide group saying it would defy coronavirus restrictions and open its doors, said Friday it will not open.
"It is with great regret that we must make this statement today that we will not be following through with defying the governor's orders this evening and opening our doors," the restaurant posted on its Facebook page Friday afternoon.
"It is very sad that our trusted government has businesses like ours, so desperate to save our existence, that we are willing to think irrationally enough to even attempt to put our friends, family, coworkers, and neighbors in any kind of harms way by opening our doors and allowing large amounts of crowds to file in and show their disapproval of what is going on."
They said their original intentions to open this weekend was "to try to keep the lights on. It was to try to get our employees the extra money they may need to get through this holiday time. And it was to bring to light the unfair treatment that is being cast down on the bar and restaurant industry."
Charley's, a restaurant and bar in operation for over 30 years on Madison Avenue, has allegedly already defied Gov. Tim Walz’s prohibition of indoor dining and drinking.
Charley’s owner Pierre Sadaka, 41, of Madison Lake, was arrested Dec. 4. The Mankato Department of Public Safety received a report of people drinking inside the restaurant, according to a police report. Officers went to the restaurant just after 9 p.m. and found more than 30 people inside, the report says.
Eight people, ages 18 to 20, were cited for underage consumption and released.
Sadaka was taken to jail and later released on bail. The Department of Public Safety is recommending charges including furnishing alcohol to minors and violating an executive order. The Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office has not yet filed any charges.
Sadaka declined to talk to The Free Press.
A group called the ReOpen Minnesota Coalition has been encouraging businesses that have been shut down or limited to takeout to defy Walz’s order if extended. Charley's was the only local business to say it would open.
