MANKATO — Charter Communications announced Thursday high-speed broadband service will be provided to select customers at no cost or at a discounted fee.
Spectrum Internet 100 is available to households eligible for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program.
The ACP provides qualifying households up to a $30 monthly credit toward broadband service — which allows eligible customers to receive Spectrum Internet 100 at no monthly cost.
Subscribers are eligible for ACP if their household income is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines, or if a member of the household participates in or is eligible for a variety of assistance programs, including:
• SNAP, Medicaid, federal public housing assistance, SSI, WIC or Lifeline.
• The National School Lunch Program or the School Breakfast Program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision.
• Recipients of federal Pell grants for the current award year.
• Tribal-specific programs. A $75 credit is available for qualifying tribal land residents.
Spectrum's base fee is $29.99 for service providing 100 Mbps download speeds, a modem and in-home WiFi.
For more information on the ACP, visit: fcc.gov/acp or call at 1-877-959-1748.
