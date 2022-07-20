LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette Public Charter School is announcing its permanent closing due to ongoing staffing shortages.
According to a statement the PreK-8 school released, the charter school canceled the opening of its 2022-23 school year after it was unable to hire the necessary teachers for the upcoming year. The school focused on agriculture education.
The LCS Board of Directors has notified parents, guardians and remaining staff. No school officials were available to comment.
The statement said the school is also in the process of helping parents and guardians in finding new schools for its students.
Final student report cards were sent out at the end of this past school year, which ended May 25.
The school has been in operation for 22 years.
