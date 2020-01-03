MONTGOMERY — A Montgomery man with six prior DWI convictions allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into a ditch while fleeing police last week.
A Montgomery police officer attempted to stop Glenn Everett Lewis, 47, on Dec. 27 after someone he knows reported he'd taken a car without permission.
A chase started on Fourth Street NW and continued into Scott County before Lewis lost control and went into a ditch west of New Prague. The chase reached an excess of 85 mph and Lewis ran two stop signs, a court complaint said.
He allegedly smelled of alcohol and a warrant was obtained to test his blood after he refused to take a breathalyzer.
Lewis was charged in Le Sueur County District Court with felony counts of DWI, fleeing police and vehicle theft, as well as gross misdemeanor driving after license cancellation.
Lewis has six prior DWI-related convictions dating to 1994, according to court records.
