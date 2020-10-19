NICOLLET — When Amy Stearns and Kari Mulvihill met while both working as graphic designers for Taylor Corp., they quickly discovered that they shared a love for thrifting. The women would spend their lunch breaks visiting second-hand stores and trying to find the best deals out there.
“We liked hunting for those things and trying to find good deals,” Mulvihill said. “That was our main goal—to always try to find a good deal and keep things really affordable and cheap for ourselves.”
“We’d have a little celebration when we found something cheap and cool,” Stearns added.
Besides scouring consignment store clothing racks, the women also enjoyed looking for furniture that they could take home and “upcycle,” transforming it with a fresh coat of paint or some other creative twist. They looked at it as another way to be both frugal and imaginative.
From this shared love of thrifting and upcycling, an idea slowly started to grow in the two friends’ minds: What if they opened their own boutique, one that could be both trendy and affordable? Soon, Cheap Chics Designs was born.
“Our main goal in why we came together, and why we continue, is to offer affordable pieces that are still trendy and stylish and appealing,” Stearns said. “The ‘cheap’ part of our name is No.1 our most important goal and why we do what we do.”
Original designs
Mulvihill and Stearns officially began Cheap Chics Designs in 2015, continuing with the theme of vintage clothing that they found at consignment stores, along with upcycled furniture. But as time went on, they decided to get even more creative and put their graphic design skills to use.
“That’s one of the pieces that we added throughout this journey,” Mulvihill said. “When we started, we were just doing strictly vintage pieces, like found items. And now we’re doing a lot of apparel that we are designing.”
“Since we were designers, we were always thinking about, ‘How can we expand from our vintage finds?’” Stearns added.
“So that’s when we started using our skills as graphic designers to create the apparel and found that it was well received. And we just kept going with it.”
The women describe their style as a little sassy and very real life (or “what you can’t find at Target,” as Stearns puts it). Their custom “Piss and Vinegar” collection doesn’t shy away from sarcasm or just a little profanity. This collection includes cards, candles, stickers and more, often with a snarky swear word or two included somewhere.
“A lot of people like our Piss and Vinegar collection,” Stearns said. “It’s real life (and) not so starchy.”
Always affordable
Cheap Chics’ inventory also includes custom designed apparel such as shirts and sweatshirts, accessories such as hats and jewelry, décor and even stationery. When it comes to choosing what to offer, Stearns and Mulvihill said they’re still committed to keeping their merchandise both stylish and affordable — just like when they were hunting for items for themselves.
“We loved the style and the feel of upcycled things and the trendy clothing, but we didn’t feel comfortable spending that price,” Mulvihill recalled about their earlier days of bargain hunting. “(Now) we pick apparel pieces that we know we can sell at a retail cost that’s traditionally lower than other boutiques, because that’s important to us — to find cool, trendy things that don’t cost us an arm and a leg.”
The owners continue to upcycle furniture as well, finding the pieces at garage sales, estate sales, thrift stores and even from people who just drop it off because they don’t want it anymore.
“We’re always on the search for new types of products and things we can print on, or things we can create,” Mulvihill said. “We have a lot of flexibility, because we do it all ourselves. When we’re designing apparel, we’re also looking at things like, ‘Can we make a new hat, or a new bag, or a new stationery card?’ And when we’re looking at furniture pieces or things that can be upcycled, we’re always thinking outside the box and trying to think of new ways that we can bring those pieces to life, whether it be paint or a little wood glue, or handwriting something on a piece that might bring it a little character.”
Mulvihill added that some of their most popular merchandise right now includes tie-dye clothing, camo prints and face masks.
“I think we try to stay up with the trends, but at the same time it’s really important for us to stay unique and be very inclusive,” she said, adding that the boutique carries plus sizes up to 3X to ensure everyone has something there. “It’s really important to us that we include all sizes and we’re appealing to all ages, genders, everything.”
Moving on over
When Stearns and Mulvihill first started Cheap Chics Designs, they worked out of their garages. But since Stearns lives in Gaylord and Mulvihill lives in North Mankato, it was difficult to collaborate. Instead, the women would usually bring back pieces of furniture and work on them individually, coming together to sell the finished products. They first sold pieces at the Whiskey River Flea Market in St. Peter, before branching out to other local retail establishments.
Eventually, the business partners decided their setup wasn’t sustainable, so they decided to find their own studio.
“We got kicked out of our houses by our husbands,” Mulvihill said with a laugh. “It just got to be too overwhelming to do it at home, and we knew that we needed somewhere where we could grow and that we could work together to be able to collaborate a little more, instead of working separately and then coming together.”
After looking at potential spaces for some time, they came across a vacant storefront in Nicollet. The historic space, located at 704 North Third Street, had been used as everything from a thrift store to a grocery store throughout the last 100 years. Cheap Chics became its latest occupant in 2017.
“The building is really beautiful,” Stearns said. “It has some flaws, but those all add to the beauty of the building. And I think it represents our furniture pieces. Some have character flaws, but they’re still beautiful, and I think that just adds to our pieces that we’re selling.”
Monthly events
Right now, Cheap Chics Designs is only open about once a month for a weekend-long shopping event. This is partly because Stearns and Mulvihill are the only employees, and it takes them quite a long time to design their inventory, find and upcycle furniture, prepare for events and clean up afterwards. In between monthly events, there’s ordering, book-keeping, cleaning and more to be done.
“It’s just us two, so we’re doing all the work behind the scenes to get everything ready for our once-a-month opening,” Mulvihill said. “So right now, we’ll just stick with that.”
The boutique is also available by request, while the inventory is always offered on the Cheap Chics website as well. The women also occasionally work on custom requests, usually for hand-painted signs, but that’s only if they have time in between all of their other work.
“We’re pretty tapped for time,” Mulvihill said. “We wish we could do more, but it’s hard when we have to fill up the studio in time for a certain sale date.”
Despite all the work, though, the women said they can’t imagine doing anything else.
“We haven’t looked back,” Mulvihill said. “We’re loving every second. It’s messy, and it’s time consuming, but it’s fun at the same time. It’s so rewarding to see it when it’s all done.”
“Yeah,” Stearns agreed. “We’re pretty dang lucky.”
