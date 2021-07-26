Chevelle

MANKATO — Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday for two concerts this fall in Mayo Clinic Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza.

• Chevelle will perform Sept. 25 in the civic center’s grand hall as part of the Chicago-based alternative rock band’s 2021 tour to promote its ninth full-length album, N.I.R.A.T.I.A.S.

Tickets for the show start at $34.50, plus fees.

• Nelly will perform Oct. 24 in the civic center’s arena as part of a fall concert series. The multi-platinum, three-time Grammy winning artist and four-time AMA award winning entertainer will present an onstage showcase country, hip-hop, rap and R&B.

Nelly

He will be joined by rising country stars Blanco Brown and Harper Grace.

Tickets start at $39, plus fees.

Tickets for both shows are available at the Event Center ticket office and online at www.ticketmaster.com.

The Free Press

