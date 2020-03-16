School closures are leaving some parents across south-central Minnesota scrambling to find child care and providers looking at how they can meet increased demand.
School districts across Minnesota are required to offer child care to emergency workers.
Mankato Area Public Schools also is expanding its before- and after-school program to full days. In other area districts, such programs are suspended indefinitely along with school classes.
On Sunday Gov. Tim Walz mandated schools close from Wednesday through March 27. His order requires districts to offer free care to their pupils whose parents work in health care, law enforcement and other emergency fields.
Area districts have sent notices to parents or posted registration instructions on their websites. The governor's order requires districts to offer care through March 27. In Mankato Area Public Schools, care will be offered from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays at Franklin and Monroe elementary schools.
There is another public care option for parents who don't work in an emergency field but have a school-age child in Mankato Area Public Schools. But it comes with a cost.
The district's ACES program will go full-day beginning Wednesday at Kennedy and Hoover elementary schools. There are still spaces available, Supt. Paul Peterson said. (Call 507-387-5501.)
Most private area child care centers don't offer care for school-age children. The new Jr's Academy in Mankato is adding a few school-age care slots, owner Julie Oachs said, but only for families already bringing younger children to the center.
Cultivate Mankato is also looking at doing that as well, but owner Candice Deal-Bartell said it would take some time to implement. The state could help, she said, by temporarily easing licensing requirements.
Deal-Bartell said she and her staff are “taking it day by day.”
The center serves infant through preschoolers and their immediate priority is accommodating their current families, Deal-Bartell said.
The downtown Mankato child care center gave their families the option to keep their children at home without having to pay tuition and without fear of losing their spot. About half of the children are staying home, Deal-Bartell said Monday.
The loss of tuition is creating some financial hardship, but “it's just the right thing to do,” the owner said.
For those children who are at the center, Deal-Bartell said they are doing more frequent sanitizing and following other Minnesota Department of Health recommendations.
For parents still looking for care, Deal-Bartell suggested they join the “Mankato area childcare” group on Facebook. The page has dozens of recent posts from people looking for and offering child care.
Alecia Hynes is among several posters offering nanny services. An early education major at Minnesota State University, the 22-year-old has an extra week off and will have a flexible schedule once her classes resume mostly online.
“I have so much time to give to families in a time of need,” she said. “I'd just love to be the grace in a family that is in need during these hard times.”
Some parents might soon be able to collect their paychecks while staying home with their children.
A bill approved by the U.S. House of Representatives this weekend would give many people paid leave during the pandemic, including parents who need to care for their children because of a school closure. But the benefits would only go to parents at companies with fewer than 500 employees.
President Donald Trump has said he supports the bill, which is awaiting Senate action.
