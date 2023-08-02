MANKATO — Amid a growing demand for child care, the Mankato Area School District is proposing to include two child care-related projects in its larger facilities bond referendum proposal that could go to voters this fall.
The first of the two would expand child care services in Eagle Lake, said Audra Nissen Boyer, director of Community Education and Recreation.
The plan would bring licensed child care to the Eagle Lake Elementary School site that would serve Mankato area children from birth to age 5.
“We would use existing school district property, which would mean rooms added to Eagle Lake Elementary School, and we would build that out internally to serve the needs of infant, toddler and preschool-aged child care.”
Boyer said the current proposal would open up 56 child care slots, but the final number could be different based on what the School Board asks voters to approve.
She said increasing the number of slots would assist in meeting a community need.
“In the state of Minnesota, what is very clearly documented is that there is a child care shortage in our state. Child care particularly for infants is of a highest need in our state,” she said.
“We, through our partnership with the city of Eagle Lake, have many conversations about the need for child care in that community particularly.”
The new child care site would not be operated through the district’s ACES child care program.
Additionally, the district is asking voters to approve funds to finish the third and final phase of its new Center for Learning, Facilities Director Scott Hogen said.
Most of the district’s preschool and early childhood family education programs are moving to the site.
Previously the district’s Community Education Department offered early childhood programs at six sites.
Phase 3 will add two more four-classroom pods, a production kitchen, the district’s print shop, two youth gymnasiums and a districtwide maintenance shop to the site.
The district already has finished Phase 1 of the project, which included a four-classroom pod and the administration pod.
Phase 2 also wrapped up this year and included three more classroom pods of four classrooms, a cafeteria and two indoor play areas.
The final phase would be the only one out of the three to be funded through the referendum.
The other phases were funded through a lease levy, Hogen said, which gives districts the ability to use levy funds to lease instructional space.
“We knew that the last phase, we would have to find another source because we’re limited to how much we can levy through that lease levy,” Hogen said. “Knowing that, we were going to be looking at potentially a bond, we decided to add that along in with that whole process.”
Hogen said the district needs $8 million from the referendum to fund the two child care projects specifically.
Earlier this summer, the board voted on a maximum dollar amount it could ask voters to approve for the entire referendum.
That number was set at $110 million, although what’s ultimately on the ballot could be lower.
Other proposed referendum projects include secure entrances at several district schools, West High School remodeling and a new pool for West swimmers.
The board is set to vote at its Aug. 21 meeting on whether it will have a referendum and what it will the cost.
