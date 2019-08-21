MANKATO — A 9-year-old was driving a car that crashed into the YMCA Chesley Skate Park Tuesday night. An adult passenger was injured.
Mankato police were called to the park at 161 Jaycee Court at 8:37 p.m. A child accidentally accelerated a 1995 Mazda Miata and hit the building, according to a police press release.
Connor Quinn Hudalla, 22, of Andover, owns the car that has a manual transition and was the injured passenger. He was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato with a minor injury. The child was examined by paramedics at the scene.
The child's mother was at the skate park.
Child endangerment charges are being requested against Hudalla and the mother.
