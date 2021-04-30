NORTH MANKATO — Police now say they don't believe there was an attempted child luring incident in lower North Mankato Tuesday night.
Two children reported two masked men offered them candy and told them to get into their truck.
The North Mankato Police Department issued an update Friday stating: “In light of information learned, police do not believe the incident occurred as described.”
Investigators “spent exhaustive time” viewing surveillance footage in the area and re-interviewing the complainants, the statement said. They continue to investigate but “do not believe there is a threat to public safety.”
