A St. Clair man who was convicted of sexually assaulting a girl he knows was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Roger Harold Otto, 62, pleaded guilty to felony criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced this week in Blue Earth County District Court.
Last fall a 16-year-old girl told authorities Otto touched her sexually multiple times starting when she was 10 years old. Otto admitted to the abuse, according to a court complaint.
Otto was given credit for time served and will be eligible for parole in June 2026. He then was ordered to spend a decade on probation.
Wife Debra Luann Otto, 62, allegedly admitted she knew about the abuse. She is facing felony aiding an offender and gross misdemeanor child neglect charges.
