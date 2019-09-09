MANKATO — A babysitter who molested two girls was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison.
Nathane Russell Brown, 32, of Mankato, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in May and was sentenced Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Brown was charged last fall after a mother told police she left her daughters, ages 3 and 4, in Brown's care and found them in bed together when she came home. The 4-year-old then told police she had been molested multiple times.
Brown admitted to assaulting the girls, telling an investigator his girlfriend lived far away and he was “missing a female touch.”
Brown was sentenced Monday to 41 months in prison for each count. He was given credit for 328 days already spent in jail on one count.
When he is released from prison, Brown will spend the rest of his life on probation.
