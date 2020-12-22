WASECA — A Waseca man who was accused of sexually abusing two children was sentenced to time served and probation.
Timothy John Wright, 39, pleaded guilty to one felony count of criminal sexual conduct in October and was sentenced Dec. 15 in Waseca County District Court.
In June two teens reported Wright had molested them multiple times over several years, according to a court complaint.
Wright spent six months in jail after the charges were filed.
Wright received a stayed prison sentence that won't be executed if he follows probation requirements.
He was ordered to spend 15 years on probation, including sex offender treatment. He cannot have any contact with children unless approved by a probation officer.
The sentence issued by Judge Carol Hanks was a downward departure from sentencing guidelines. A document explaining the departure noted Wright has no prior criminal history, has seven children to support financially, and psychological examinations indicate he is “amendable to outpatient sex offender treatment.”
