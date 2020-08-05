MANKATO — A 7-year-old boy on a bicycle was injured Tuesday in Mankato after getting hit by a car driven by a New Ulm motorist.
The boy, Lazare I. Marshall, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver, Elizabeth M. Taplin, 21, was traveling northbound on North Fourth Street at 7:56 p.m. when the boy failed to stop while going west on Rock Street and rode into the intersection, said Dan Schisel, associate director of the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
Taplin wasn't cited following the incident.
