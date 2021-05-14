SPINGFIELD — A driver reportedly stuck and injured a child on a bicycle near a Springfield park and did not stop.
A 6-year-old child was struck by a car on Park Avenue near Browns Park on Thursday. The child was taken to Sleepy Eye Medical Center and later airlifted to a children's hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Witnesses reported a maroon four-door car struck the child and did not stop.
Lily Janell Steinhaus, 25, of Morgan, later called police and said she might have hit the child, according to a court complaint. She reportedly said she did not feel an impact but saw a child on a bike in her rearview mirror.
Investigators found damage to the front passenger side of her car.
Steinhaus was charged with gross misdemeanor counts of criminal vehicular operation and not stopping after an injury crash.
