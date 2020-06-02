NORTH MANKATO — A child in a parking lot was struck and injured by a vehicle Monday evening in North Mankato.
A 9-year-old girl was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato with a broken leg after being struck around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Colony Court Apartments off of Lee Boulevard.
Investigators believe the girl ran out in front of the vehicle as the driver rounded a corner in the lot, according to a news release from the North Mankato Police Department.
The driver — a 57-year-old North Mankato man — was cooperative. No charges are being sought.
“These things can happen in the blink of an eye,” Police Chief Ross Gullickson said in the release. “We would remind parents to educate their children on watching for vehicles in and around high-traffic areas.”
