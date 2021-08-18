MANKATO — Three juveniles in a stolen vehicle were injured in a crash during a pursuit in Mankato.
A vehicle with four juvenile occupants fled an attempted stop for a driving violation near Madison Avenue and Victory Drive around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday.
The fleeing vehicle crashed into a tree near Madison and N. Sixth Street, according to Dan Schisel, associate director of the Mankato Department of Public Safety. The vehicle and the tree caught fire.
One youth ran from the vehicle but was apprehended in the area.
Three other juveniles were taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato.
The vehicle was determined to have been stolen.
The State Patrol is assisting with a crash reconstruction.
More information will be released later today, Schisel said.
