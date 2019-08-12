MONTGOMERY — A mother is accused of leaving her six young children home alone while she went to a bar.
A neighbor called Montgomery police just before 10 p.m. Friday after finding children playing on an unlit portion of Highway 13. Police found six unsupervised children, ages 8 to 2. The three youngest children had soiled diapers drooping to their knees, the complaint said.
Police reportedly located the mother, Hannah Marie DeJoy, 29, of Montgomery, at the Palace Bar. She had a marijuana pipe in her possession, according to the court complaint.
Dejoy told police a man was supposed to be watching the children, but that man later told police DeJoy was lying.
DeJoy was charged Monday in Le Sueur County District Court with gross misdemeanor counts of child neglect and child engagement and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
The children were taken into protective custody.
