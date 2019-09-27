MANKATO — Leaders of a nonprofit that helps families grieving the loss of a child are quietly making plans to repair vandalism done to their Mankato memorial.
A vandal or vandals caused an estimated $5,000 in damage to the One Bright Star memorial in Erlandson Park a few weeks ago.
Mollie Lamont, vice president of the organization, reported the damage Sept. 16. She discovered multiple plaques were damaged while cleaning up the site for the annual memorial ceremony, which is on Sunday.
It's not the first time the site has been damaged, Lamont said. The group also had to replace the fountain pump this year after it broke due to rocks thrown into the water, for example.
But this time it was pretty clear the damage wasn't caused by youths simply goofing around. Someone scratched out words on three plaques and scratched out the image of a memorialized child.
Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel said Friday no suspect has been identified. He asked anyone who might have information to contact the police department.
Lamont said her nonprofit will need to fundraise to replace the plaques. They'd also like to add security improvements such as more lighting.
But they are waiting until after Sunday's ceremony. Lamont said they want to preserve the ceremony as a time of remembrance and healing.
