MANKATO — The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota is gearing up for another lobbying push for more state funding as museum staff look to solidify the organization's future.
Local lawmakers Wednesday hosted House Education Finance Committee Chair Jim Davnie, DFL-Minneapolis, as part of the museum's efforts to be included in the Minnesota Legislature's biennial education budget.
"We want to be treated the same as all the other children's museums in the state," said Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato. "All we're saying is let's have equity."
At issue is whether the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota can secure $50,000 annually through the education committee, which regularly provides funding to other children's museums in Rochester, St. Paul and Duluth among others to help increase access among low-income families.
That money would be a substantial increase for the Mankato-based organization, which operates on close to a $1.1 million annual budget. Museum staff say about 45% of its finances come from visitors, while the rest come from outside sources such as grants and donations.
The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota didn't have much luck last session when it came to state funding requests. Despite intense lobbying efforts from area volunteers, the museum wasn't able to secure specific funding through the education committee or through the state's Legacy Amendment, which pays for various kinds of educational programming.
The House and Senate agreed to set aside a $1.4 million pot for regional children's museums this year under the Legacy Amendment, which has yet to be divvied out. The House and Senate education committees initially agreed to include the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota's $50,000 annual request — Senate leaders said the money needed to come out of the Minnesota Department of Education's budget — but the museum was dropped out of the final education bill during the conference committee.
Davnie, a former middle school teacher, said Wednesday he was "very impressed" with the museum, especially with its connections to local manufacturing, area school districts and Dakota history.
Yet he said the museum's request largely depended on the "alchemy" of the state's legislative process. Davnie pointed out lawmakers could pass a supplemental budget bill during the 2020 session, though it's unclear what that bill would include or whether there would be a bill at all.
"How much money is available to spend, what are the priorities as they are developed through the legislative process, is always challenging," Davnie said.
Sue Schwickert, who repeatedly visited lawmakers at the Capitol with fellow volunteer Lucy Lowry, said museum volunteers were frustrated by the way the legislative session ended without museum funding.
Schwickert said the museum goes above and beyond in constructing its programming, from meeting with researchers during exhibit designs to recruiting participants for specialized events such as the International Day of the Girl, where girls interact with women who work in science and technology-related fields.
"There's a lot of money in that education budget, and I am really disappointed we didn't get one little piece of it," Schwickert said.
Mankato Area Public Schools Board member Ann Hendricks said the Children's Museum is vital to the district's and community's future.
Staff say the museum had more than 104,000 visitors last year from 72 out of Minnesota's 87 counties.
Louise Dickmeyer, the Children's Museum's new CEO, said sustainable funding from the state would help the museum plan for the increasing growth it's experiencing, ever since it renovated a former city bus depot into the museum five years ago.
"We feel that this kind of initiative is worthy of that funding," Dickmeyer said. "We are part of the educational process."
