A new permanent exhibit at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota aims to promote smart saving and spending from a young age.
Staff unveiled new additions Tuesday designed to teach children about financial literacy. Visitors can role-play jobs, exchange play money and deposit their earnings via a drive-up bank teller window.
Deb Johnson, senior director of museum experiences and environments, said the exhibit is also about teaching children the power of charitable giving.
“That’s a big part of our community in Mankato; it’s a big part of how we’re financially sustainable,” she said. “It’s not too early for them to learn about rounding up and giving back to their community.”
Johnson visited area banks for inspiration on the exhibit’s look. The bank-teller window has a red brick appearance with mock Kasota stone underlying it. Children can hop in a red convertible to deposit their cash or send it through a bank-tube system just like they might’ve seen their parents do.
Museum staff and volunteers started working on the exhibit as far back as November. The idea for the exhibit, though, dates back even longer.
Johnson and exhibit sponsor Bob Beadell of Community Bank have been discussing the idea for years. “It’s kids learning the value of a dollar and what their hard work can translate into and how to be better savers as well,” Beadell said. “Having that relationship with money and learning how to talk about it is a huge part of overall health for our youth.”
The exhibit allows children to take each other’s orders using touch screens, prepare mock food supplied by the museum’s trusty sewing volunteers, and serve plates among other role plays.
Caiti Langer’s daughter, River, 5, was among the children working the register, counting out change and filling orders Tuesday.
Langer, who comes to the museum regularly with River and son, Aspen, 2, said she appreciates how the exhibit doesn’t treat money like an abstract concept for children. Each item in the museum’s market area comes with a cost, and children work on their counting skills to tally it up and return change if needed.
“I think it helps give them a more concrete understanding of what things cost, that really money needs to be exchanged,” Langer said.
River further learned the same concept when she operated a lemonade stand this summer. Langer said the little entrepreneur decided to deposit the earnings into a savings account.
Sponsor Ryan McKeown of Wealth Enhancement Group said the exhibit also helps children learn their pleases and thank-yous when making transactions.
“It’s just starting to understand what money is,” he said of the idea behind the exhibit. “If they don’t have this experience, they might just assume food just shows up on the table and clothes end up on your back.”
