MANKATO — The Mankato Children’s Chorus annual spring concert is canceled, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be joining in song.
The concert was scheduled to take place 3 p.m. Sunday but was canceled because of the coronoavirus pandemic. The chorus is asking members, alumni and anyone else to sing along with them on their own at 3 p.m.
The musical selection is "Omnia Sol," the song the group traditionally uses to end its spring concert. All the group's choirs traditionally join together for this song.
A video from the 2016 singing of "Omnia Sol," as well as lyrics, are available at mankatochildrenschorus.org. MCC is also asking anyone who participates to send photographs or video of themselves singing to: mcc@mankatochildrenschorus.org.
