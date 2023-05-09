MANKATO — The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota is a recent recipient of an $18,000 grant from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation.
Funds from the grant will support several initiatives at the museum, including access programs such as Gateway to Play memberships and Sensory Awareness Playtimes, community partnerships and a Loose Parts Play Hub. Grant funds also will be used to purchase materials for use by members and guests during their visits to the museum.
SMIF grants are awarded to nonprofits and local government units that support entrepreneurship, early childhood development and community vitality within the foundation's 20-county region.
