The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota is back at the Minnesota Legislature with funding requests that could total up to $500,000 over the next two years.
Museum officials say the requests — $400,000 over two years from the state's arts and cultural heritage fund through the Legacy amendment and $100,000 over two years through the state's K-12 education budget — are key for the museum's continued growth.
"It's important for us to have a breadth of resources," said Louise Dickmeyer, CEO of the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota.
Legacy amendment funds would go toward new exhibits and programming at the museum, while the K-12 funding would go toward offsetting attendance costs for low-income or free and reduced lunch families.
The museum's request resembles the one officials made in 2019, during the Legislature's last budget cycle. At that time, the museum sought $300,000 in Legacy funding and $200,000 in K-12 funding over a two-year period.
Yet the museum's requests were largely ignored. Lawmakers decided to put $1.4 million in Legacy funding for regional museums through the Minnesota Humanities Center, which divvied out the money based on project proposals. Though other museums in Rochester, Duluth and St. Paul received K-12 funding, the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota was left out of the state's 2019 education bill.
That's a disparity local lawmakers are working to fix, said Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato.
"Let them all be treated equally," Frentz said of the K-12 funding lawmakers assign to children's museums.
Local lawmakers don't expect the museum to secure its full funding request. Frentz said he's optimistic the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota will get some money directly from Legacy funding, but the local museum faces stiff competition from similar institutions.
Yet lawmakers are working with a $1.6 billion surplus, a marked improvement from the $1.3 billion deficit state officials anticipated at the start of 2021. The GOP-controlled Senate unveiled a $51.9 billion budget proposal Tuesday, not far off from Gov. Tim Walz's $52.4 billion proposal released earlier this legislative session.
While Republicans and Democrats have different budget priorities, the surplus could spur lawmakers to be more willing to assist regional children's museums in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The local museum serves more than 100,000 visitors a year from almost every county in Minnesota and all over the Midwest. Dickmeyer also highlighted the 8,000 to 9,000 second- and third-graders who came to the museum for STEM programming before the pandemic.
"(Funding) really couldn't come at a better time, but we're not holding our breath per se because we know there are needs from everyone across the state," Dickmeyer said.
The museum is already working to get things back to normal. Dickmeyer said the museum was operating at 50% capacity, or about 250 people, starting Wednesday per Walz's latest COVID guidelines. In addition, museum officials continue to plan new exhibits for families, which Dickmeyer said was important to help communities rebound from the stress of the pandemic.
"We take that very seriously, how we do bring joy in the lives of the children and families who come to visit us," Dickmeyer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.