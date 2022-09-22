Parents and their little ones flocked to the Children’s Museum on Wednesday afternoon to experience the first ever Friends of the Environment Day.
The outdoor event is part of the museum’s new program, offering activities for families and kids on non-school days and early-out days.
Butterfly House Coordinator Tasha Johnson was brought on board to become the program’s facilitator. Friends of the Environment Day is the first event she’s organized with her team and the program’s first early-out activity.
The come and go event mirrored that of an expo, with a handful of guests eager to teach kids about the environment and the role they play within it.
The guest list included Mankato Zero Waste, Beyond Plastics, Blue Earth County Recycling, Pollinator Gardens and Crystal Water Project, Food Recovery, Backyard Composting, Alternative Planting Pots to Plastics and Clean Energy Console.
Hilary Day of Mankato brought her two kids to the museum because her daughter Charlie loves going.
“She’s a big fan of all of the outside exhibits and getting a little bit more dirty,” she said. “She also loves making new friends.”
Friends of the Environment Day happened to be a welcome surprise for Day and her kids.
“We didn’t know it was happening, we just got lucky” she said. “I think it’s great. They’re teaching them how to do some of those sustainability type tasks and, also, seeing where their food comes from so they understand it doesn’t just show up at the supermarket.”
The idea behind the event was to give kids in the community an opportunity to learn about ways they can help the environment and expose them to such ideas and practices early on.
“If we’re encouraging and giving these opportunities when they’re young, then they’ll continue to search for these opportunities when they’re older,” Johnson said.
“It just becomes a part of life versus trying to become somebody who wants to be thoughtful about it.”
During the event kids participated in making recycled arts and crafts while learning about topics such as pollination and composting.
Event goers were also asked to bring the plastic they’ve accumulated at home to the museum. The pile of plastic was then divided into recyclable and non-recyclable during the event.
Jane Dow of Beyond Plastics and Mankato Zero Waste explained to those that stopped by her booth that only 5% of plastic is recycled.
“We currently have nine billion tons of microplastics in the environment,” she said. “It ends up in the soil, the air and the water.”
Dow proceeded to explain the health risks that the consumption of plastic particles poses on the human body, such as cancer and infertility.
“It’s not just the environment that’s affected,” she said, urging others to be mindful of their plastic use.
The educational event is the first of its kind but won’t be the last. Johnson said the program will run throughout the year, with an event hosted each month.
Friends of the Environment Day and all future events are included with the $10 general admission ticket for the museum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.