Droves of folks are flocking to Mankato’s Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota to see the returning butterfly exhibit and learn how to start their own at home.
The exhibit opened last week to kick off National Pollinator Week, said Tasha Oliver, butterfly house coordinator and program facilitator at the Children’s Museum.
Located in an outdoor play space, the butterfly exhibit receives full sun for most of the day. The garden is filled with nectar and host plants, which is what butterflies need to create their life cycle. The Children’s Museum butterfly exhibit showcases the entire life cycle of a butterfly, from laying of the egg, to the larva or caterpillar, and then the forming of a chrysalis. And finally, the butterfly.
For those trying to create their own butterfly garden at home, Oliver recommends planting nectar plants black-eyed Susans, purple cone flowers or blazing stars. “We have one guest who calls the blazing star ‘the silly flower,’” Oliver said, adding that it’s tall, beautiful and purple.
Host plants are also necessary for butterflies, and she recommends planting milkweed, dill or anything in the carrot family to attract black swallowtails. For monarchs their host plant is milkweed. If you prefer painted ladies, plant hollyhock or thistle, Oliver said. Most of a butterfly’s life cycle happens on a host plant.
“You need both nectar and host plants in your garden if you’d like to have butterflies,” she said.
Their “favorite snack,” Oliver said, are the annuals zinnia and the perennials lantana.
The museum’s butterfly exhibit runs through August. And if you want to see butterflies, you should visit during the last week or two of each month. Each stage of the life cycle takes about a week, Oliver said, and the monarchs will migrate to Mexico in September.
This year, for the second time, the museum will be doing a tagging activity, tagging monarchs and then releasing them. Then followers can track if their butterfly made it to Mexico.
You can explore the exhibit 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily with specific programming about All Things Pollinators happening 9-11 a.m Tuesdays and Fridays.
And new this year is the Monarch Larva Monitoring Program, whereby guests can come and record monarch data. The monitoring program is 9-11 a.m. Thursdays. Visiting kids love being scientists, Oliver said, and enjoy going out to the prairie gardens to look for milkweed, eggs and to later determine how many caterpillars were born.
Oliver said one of her favorite aspects of the butterfly exhibit is when a child will listen, learn and soak up all the knowledge from staff, and then in turn want to teach a peer about butterflies.
“They go, ‘I’m ready,’” Oliver said. “You have kids in the butterfly house explaining the butterfly process to each other. It’s really beautiful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.