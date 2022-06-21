NORTH MANKATO — A large lot on Lor Ray Drive that formerly had a house on it will be the site of a Chipotle Mexican Grill and a Starbucks.
The North Mankato City Council this week approved a preliminary and final plat for the 1.6 acre site at 1721 Lor Ray Drive, between Walgreens and the Shell station.
Construction on the two buildings is slated to begin in early to mid August.
The property is owned by Gwen Rush and family members and is being developed by Paul Tucci of 2C Development.
The city asked the developer to hire a consultant to study any possible traffic problems from the development. The consultant found there would be no negative traffic issue, which was confirmed by the city's engineering firm, Bolton & Menk.
The North Mankato planning commission earlier recommended approval, and the council gave it's unanimous approval of the project.
