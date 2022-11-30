NORTH MANKATO — The opening of a Starbucks and Chipotle Mexican Grill on Lor Ray Drive in upper North Mankato will be delayed somewhat.
The two buildings are being built side by side next to Walgreens.
"They'd hoped to get the parking lot in this fall, and they couldn't do it. In order to open they're going to have to wait until the asphalt plants open next spring," said Community Development Director Mike Fischer.
He said work on the buildings are on track and the opening should only be delayed about a month or so from when the developer had hoped.
