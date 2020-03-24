MANKATO — Social distancing is keeping the Singing Hills Chorus apart, so the group found a digital way to stay together.
The chorus for people with dementia and their loves ones last met in-person on Good Counsel Hill earlier this month. Its music director began streaming a rehearsal on Facebook Live Thursday and plans to continue the "community sing" each week.
Now the organizers want more community members to join in on the online singalong.
“We’re all trying to figure out ways to be together,” said Sandi Lubrant, chorus program director. “To bring something hopeful to the community is important, and music is a wonderful way to do that.”
The chorus, a program through Mankato and North Mankato ACT on Alzheimer's, was rehearsing for its "Together in Song" spring theme when the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to in-person rehearsals. Members figured they just wouldn’t get to meet for a while, but Lubrant and Music Director Kristin Ziemke came up with the alternative.
Ziemke’s Facebook Live broadcast Thursday included vocal warm-ups, a selection of familiar songs and an original work called “Sakatah: Singing Hills” by accompanist R. Dale Anderson.
Song lyrics and downloads are available at www.singinghillschorus.org. Once the country gets past the pandemic, Lubrant said it’d be a great show of unity to have people join the chorus in singing “Sakatah: Singing Hill” together.
“If we really have a lot of people from the Mankato area learn this song, when we can be together we’d love to have a community sing in person,” she said.
For now, though, Facebook Live will have to do. Ziemke’s first live rehearsal drew viewers from as far as Minneapolis, Duluth, Las Vegas and Houston — Singing Hills reached out to similar choruses to encourage them to join.
Chorus members Shirley Anderson and husband, Joel, tuned in from Lake Crystal. With Joel having Alzheimer’s disease, Shirley said the chorus is one of the few community activities for people with dementia.
While the couple are missing their chorus friends, she said the online rehearsals are the next best thing. The recording even allows them to go back and practice certain portions from home.
“Not being able to meet in person is certainly a loss, but I think we’re all really appreciative that Sandi and Kristin have been able to bring us together through the media,” Shirley said.
Research suggests singing has emotional and behavioral benefits for people with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. The brain just seems to hold on to music in a way it doesn’t with other memories.
The next rehearsal is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday on the Singing Hills Chorus Facebook page. The directors will see how the set-up goes and how many people participate, Lubrant said, although the plan is to keep offering it until the group meets again in person — for now, the chorus has a spring concert planned for May 9.
How long it'll be before they can meet again is, like so many other things these days, unclear. In the meantime, chorus members say they’re thankful to have a way to stay together while otherwise being isolated.
“To be able to continue that now through Facebook Live, it fills what would’ve been a gap,” Shirley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.