SLEEPY EYE — Hog producers are being battered, losing $35 to $40 per head as demand falls because of the shuttering of restaurants and other food service businesses.
And the closure of some processing plants because of COVID-19 outbreaks among employees means the supply of live hogs is too great, a problem that will likely lead to producers having to euthanize hogs.
"So despite being essential and our employees doing all they can every day, we're losing money every day," said Glenn Stolt, president and CEO of Christensen Farms.
The Sleepy Eye-based company raises 3 million hogs for slaughter per year in five states and is part-owner of pork processing plants in Sioux City, Iowa, and St. Joseph, Missouri. It is one of the largest family-owned pork producers in the United States.
Ag economists estimate a $5 billion loss to the pork industry this year.
Stolt said the shutdown of the food service industry took away a large chunk of the most profitable part of the pork industry. The large majority of bacon, made from the belly of the hog, is sold in restaurants and other food service settings, while much less is purchased in grocery stores.
"So the hog belly, which is usually the high value part, has fallen in price because there is less demand."
Problems are made worse because a large hog processing plant in Sioux Falls and some others around the country have shut down because of COVID-19 outbreaks at the plants. Nineteen cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the JBS pork plant in Worthington as of Friday.
Christensen said that means there is a growing backlog of live hogs on farms. At some point the number of hogs being raised and capacity at processing plants will balance out, but until then producers will be facing tough decisions.
"As the processing plants close, the reality is people have to keep feeding hogs for a loss. And processing plants can only handle animals that are so big. There is a strong possibility we will be in a situation of euthanizing pigs that we can't take to market," Stolt said.
Essential employees
Christensen has 1,000 employees on the hog-raising side of its business. They also have another 1,500 contract relationships with farmers who raise hogs, trucking companies, logistics businesses and others.
There are also 2,800 employees in the Missouri processing plant and 2,200 in the Sioux City plant.
Stolt said so far there have been no confirmed coronavirus cases among workers in the Missouri plant, but on Thursday they had one confirmed case of a worker in the Sioux City plant.
"The team is working through the process to understand the circumstances of that case and doing what we can to mitigate the spread to the best of our ability."
Like all businesses, Christensen has taken a variety of steps to safeguard employees. Those on the business side are working from home. They are ensuring they have a good supply of masks and gloves, which have always been standard equipment on the farms.
In their processing plants, workers are being distanced as much as possible, and shifts have been staggered to keep the employees in one shift separated from another shift.
"We're protecting our staff as best we can under these unprecedented circumstances," Stolt said.
"Every day is a new day and we have to be nimble, not knowing what's to come. At the end of the day, people is what matters in our business."
Admiration for workers
Stolt said he understands the new appreciation people have for grocery store employees, truckers and health care staff.
"They certainly deserve credit. But those farm workers and processing plant workers and others also deserve credit."
He said that those farm and plant workers also have to face another disheartening irony. The federal stimulus means people who are furloughed will get beefed up unemployment checks while those essential food-supply workers will continue to work.
"They face the fact that their neighbors who may have been laid off will be tapping unemployment benefits that will potentially give them a higher income than those who are working in many essential jobs."
Stolt said the company has added benefits to help employees and their families with issues they face, including offering up to two weeks off of paid leave for any employee directly impacted by the pandemic.
JoDee Haala, director of public affairs a Christensen, believes the public will have a better perspective on the importance of agriculture.
"Modern agriculture has taken its blows over the past several years. While our society enjoys all the variety and choice we see in the meat case, my hope is we all take a moment to reflect on where our food comes from and appreciate the incredible men and women working to produce a safe, wholesome product.”
