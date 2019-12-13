MANKATO — For one mental health and substance abuse counseling provider in Mankato, a new building means expanded programming.
Christian Family Solutions went from a single office on Riverfront Drive in 2011, to suites in the VINE building the past five years, to its own building at 44 Good Counsel Drive. The organization, which works with adults, adolescents and children, finalized its move in October.
Jessica Smith, Christian Family Solutions’ dual diagnosis treatment director, said the therapy provider has long wanted to find a bigger space to accommodate its growing number of staff and clients.
“We found this building and it was perfect for us,” she said. “We’ve already filled it up.”
The organization, affiliated with the Wisconsin Synod of Lutheranism, integrates faith into its therapy services, which range from intensive outpatient therapy for adults with dual mental health and substance abuse diagnoses to day treatment for children and adolescents. The latter just started in recent weeks thanks to the new space.
When Smith joined the company about five years ago, she said they only had four therapists. They’re now at 13 to 14 therapists along with three additional support staff.
They serve about 35 clients in three intensive outpatient programs on site and one in Blue Earth County jail. Another five young people receive child and adolescent day treatment programming, although Smith said the number could rise to between 10 to 15.
The numbers are a huge difference from the organization’s 515 N. Riverfront Drive days above what was at the time Friesen’s, said Joshua Mears, a licensed psychologist and clinical director. He’s been with the organization since those days and said the progress in the ensuing years has been exciting.
“That’s been the vision for several years now,” he said of the move into a new building. “We’re not just an outpatient counseling clinic. We’re trying to provide a higher level of care for the community.”
The organization most commonly treats trauma, anxiety and depression on the mental health side. Methamphetamine and alcohol make up most of the substance abuse cases, Smith said.
Much of the building, part of which was previously a Cambria showroom, is in use already. The organization plans to complete a recreation room for the children and adolescent program on the bottom floor next.
For more information on the organization’s programs, go to www.christianfamilysolutions.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.