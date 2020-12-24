In the weeks and days leading up to Christmas, dozens of volunteers with St. John the Baptist Catholic Church have been calling all 3,000 parishioners to let them know they’re not alone.
Rev. John Kunz’s Christmas message, like those of many other local pastors, is one of hope, in spite of a year that has brought so much hardship, isolation and illness to so many people.
“Hope is in our hearts when we really are centered in God,” he said. “That hope stays alive in us through connections.”
In other years, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services here draw about 2,000 people combined. But COVID-19 restrictions mean the 900-person capacity sanctuary will be reduced to 240 per service this year, with people signing up in advance for a seat.
Still, Kunz said recent virtual services have been drawing nearly 400 online visitors during the past few weekends of Advent, and his sermon will be directed at a congregation that isn’t just physically present but also watching from home.
“The message will be tailored to what our experience is this year, which especially draws us to being closer as a community,” Kunz said.
As church leaders plan for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services, whether virtual, in person or both, there’s been an overarching effort to provide hope to people who may be spending the holiday alone or away from family due to the pandemic.
“I think for pastors across the board in our denomination and other denominations, there’s such a strong concern over the unintended consequences of lockdowns,” said Rev. Chris Kumpula of Living Word Lutheran Church in Mankato.
“It’s not just their mental health but their spiritual health,” Kumpula said. “Those issues — the loneliness and the darkness that creeps in — that’s the greatest concern of pastors. That major focus in terms of preaching about hope is to make it practical.”
Kumpula’s own parents won’t be able to see their grandkids this year due to COVID concerns. But he’s finding connection through his church family and the little things they can do to let others know they’re not forgotten, whether that’s inviting neighbors on lantern walks each night leading up to the holiday or reaching out to people in assisted living facilities.
“We had a giving tree and wrapped up a bunch of stuff to send over to Hillcrest for the folks over there because they’re in total isolation,” he said. “For the ones that don’t have family — to have it down to the staff and the chaplain is pretty tough.”
Rev. Mick Martin of Bethel Baptist Church in Mankato said the spirit of Christmas can be manifested through what each of us can do to brighten up someone’s day, from checking in on neighbors, going grocery shopping for someone, even just waving at somebody outside.
His Christmas Eve sermon will focus on the simplicity of Christmas: bringing comfort and hope to all who need it by reaching out to the people around us.
“There’s still obstacles and you’ve got to be careful, but there’s still ways we can reach out to each other and let our presence be known,” Martin said.
Like Martin, Rev. Ben Unseth of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Mankato has been emphasizing to his congregation that being physically spaced doesn’t mean we need to be socially spaced.
“Be 6 feet apart but stay tightly socially connected, whether that’s lots of extra telephone calls, cards, texting or emails,” Unseth said. “It’s extra investment in social connections.”
Rev. Dana Mann, pastor of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Mankato, said the Christmas story itself is filled with possibilities and meanings to draw from that directly address human suffering both now and then.
“It’s the story of an unmarried couple in one of the poorest countries of the world who give birth to what’s deepest in the human heart,” Mann said.
She finds parallels of the poverty and struggle between the Christmas story and the present day, with more people facing homelessness or who have lost jobs and are struggling to put food on the table.
Mann said there are many people who are working through God to help those struggling the most during the Christmas season.
“Love survives and thrives in that environment,” Mann said. “It’s not that we don’t see the suffering, but we wonder about the mysteries and the possibilities. In the midst of the struggle, God’s presence is among us. It allows us to endure, to go on and put one foot in front of the other.”
For Rev. Andrew Vogel, pastor at the St. Thomas More Catholic Newman Center at Minnesota State University and three rural parishes, the birth of Jesus demonstrates God’s hope for the positive side of humanity.
“That God, who created the universe, would want to take on all of humanity should be an inspiration to all of us to focus on the positive aspects of our human nature,” Vogel said. “Our greatest potential as human beings is when we sacrifice for the good of others.”
Rev. Trish Reedstrom of Messiah Lutheran said while the full-on Christmas Eve service they usually have can’t be replicated this year, she and her staff have found ways to safely gather that night for a couple of hours.
“We’ll have luminaries around our church, a couple prayer stations, just a self-directed opportunity to go through the stations of the Nativity,” Reedstrom said. “They can then come into the sanctuary for Communion, a little bit of music and candlelight and head back out.”
Reedstrom said the church has a small but significant group of people who have no internet access to watch services virtually, so they’ve turned to phone calls and letters to keep them connected, along with caroling in front of people’s homes.
“I think the most important message this Christmas is even when we think we’re alone, we’re not,” she said. “In the midst of the grief, the loneliness and the isolation, Christmas is a reminder that God is with us. When we get through this, God is still going to be with us, even when it feels otherwise.”
Rev. Lindsay Jacaruso of First Presbyterian Church in Mankato finds comfort in knowing that the Christmas message is always there, regardless of what is happening in the world. She said the birth of Jesus symbolizes God’s understanding of human suffering firsthand.
“That is where I tend to find my hope, that we are following and serving and walking in the steps of one who really understands the brokenness of humanity,” Jacaruso said. “He (Jesus) lived in poverty all his life and yet he was still a renegade and a champion for justice for everybody on the outskirts of society; and there are a lot of people that are feeling that way right now.”
As we approach the end of a challenging year, Kunz emphasized that the message of Christmas is one of finding sanctity and hope in God despite the chaos and suffering of the world.
“This year it becomes quite significant because throughout this time when we’ve had such a moment of a pandemic, the political divide, the racial tension that’s been prevalent throughout our country, the church is a place of refuge to come and be with God in the midst of all that,” he said.
