(This revised version corrects River Hills Mall's holiday hours)
Mail: The Mankato and North Mankato post offices and the Madison East branch will be closed Saturday in observance of Christmas Day. Residential mail will not be delivered. Service windows will be closed and mail will not be sorted to lock boxes.
The post office at 220 E. Main St. will close noon Friday and other locations also will have limited hours. Customers who use the blue collection boxes are being asked to drop off mail before noon Friday.
For more information about post office hours, visit: tools.usps.com.
Free Press delivery: A Dec. 25 edition of The Free Press will not be published. Its offices will be closed Friday.
Government: Mankato’s city offices will be closed Friday. North Mankato city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. Federal, state and Blue Earth County offices will be closed Friday.
Banking: Most financial institutions will close early Friday and remain closed until Monday morning.
Garbage: Residents’ garbage/recycling collection schedule will not change this week.
Medical facilities: Mankato Clinic Urgent Care will be closed Friday and Saturday. Mayo Clinic Health System Urgent Care’s Eastridge Clinic in Mankato will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and will be closed Saturday.
Shopping: Customers should check individual businesses for their holiday hours. River Hills Mall’s main doors will close 4 p.m. Friday and reopen Sunday morning.
Groceries: Aldi will close 4 p.m. Friday and remain closed until 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Hy-Vee stores will close 5 p.m. Friday and remain closed until Sunday morning. Cub Food stores will close 4 p.m. Friday and remain closed until Sunday morning.
Emergency food: ECHO Food Shelf will be closed Friday.
Libraries: North Mankato’s Taylor Library will be closed Thursday and Friday. Blue Earth County Library will be closed Friday.
Buses: Mankato Area Transit bus service will end for the day at 6 p.m. Friday.
Parking: Parking time limits will not be enforced Friday.
